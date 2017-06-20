आपका शहर Close

रणबीर के बारे में ये क्या बोल गईं कैटरीना, सुनकर नहीं होगा यकीन

भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:18 AM IST
Katrina Kaif will never work with actor ranbir kapoor

रणबीर कपूर और कैटरीना कैफ की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'जग्गा जासूस' अगले महीने रिलीज होने वाली है। रणबीर-कैटरीना के बीच कितनी भी खटास हो लेकिन वो फिल्म के प्रमोशन के लिए साथ आए हैं। दोनों साथ मिलकर फिल्म का प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं।

