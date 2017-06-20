बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रणबीर के बारे में ये क्या बोल गईं कैटरीना, सुनकर नहीं होगा यकीन
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:18 AM IST
रणबीर कपूर
और
कैटरीना कैफ
की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म '
जग्गा जासूस
' अगले महीने रिलीज होने वाली है। रणबीर-कैटरीना के बीच कितनी भी खटास हो लेकिन वो फिल्म के प्रमोशन के लिए साथ आए हैं। दोनों साथ मिलकर फिल्म का प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं।
