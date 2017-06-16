बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मोनिका, मंदाकिनी और ममता अंडरवर्ल्ड के मोह में फंसी ये हीरोइनें
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:25 PM IST
अबू सलेम पर
कोर्ट का फैसला आ रहा है। अबू सलेम का नाम आए और लोग मोनिका बेदी को भूल जाएं ऐसा हो नहीं सकता। अबू के मोह में मोनिका ने अपना करियर दांव पर लगाया और दामन में दाग लगवा बैठीं।
मोनिका ही नहीं ममता कुलकर्णी ने भी मंदाकिनी के प्रकरण से सबक नहीं लिया और अंडरवर्ल्ड से दामन जोड़ बैठी। इसका खामियाजा दोनों हीरोइन आज तक भुगत रही हैं। ममता फरार घोषित हो चुकी है औऱ मोनिका जेल की हवा खा चुकी हैं।
