एक हिट के बाद सालों तक गुमनाम रही ये हीरोइन, अब पता चला तो...
mayuri kango is the famous actress of 90's now she is managing director
इस हीरोइन को देख आपको वो गाना याद आ गया होगा 'घर से निकलते ही'...ये गाना फिल्म 'पापा कहते हैं' का है जो 90 के दशक में काफी पॉपुलर हुआ और फिल्म भी जबरदस्त हिट रही। मयूरी इस फिल्म की लीड हीरोइन थीं और इस फिल्म ने उन्हें रातोंरात स्टार बना दिया था।
आज ये हीरोइन कहां है और क्या कर रही है, जानेंगे तो चौंक जाएंगे।
मयूरी फिल्मों की दुनिया से दूर एक आम जिंदगी बिता रही हैं...एक ऐसी जिंदगी जिसमें ना तो कोई स्टार उनका दोस्त है और ना ही चकाचौंध उन पर हावी रहती है।
