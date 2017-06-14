बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पार्टी में इस सुपरस्टार को इंप्रेस करने में लगी रही जाह्नवी, भाव नहीं मिला तो किया ये काम!
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 03:02 PM IST
जब कई सेलेब्रिटीज एक ही छत के नीचे इकट्ठा होते हैं तो गॉसिप होना तो लाजमी है। जब पार्टी
करण जौहर
की हो तो कुछ ना कुछ
गॉसिप
का मसाला मिल ही जाता है। हाल ही में करण जौहर ने घर पर ही अपनी बर्थडे पर्टी रखी थी। यहां पर
बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री
की कई जानी-मानी हस्तियों ने शिरकत की थी।
