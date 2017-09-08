Download App
kavya kavya

सलमान की ये भाभी ना होतीं तो स्टार ना बन पातीं दीपिका पादुकोण, अब जाकर खुला राज

भावना शर्मा

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 01:48 PM IST
Malaika Arora Was Responsible For Deepika Padukone First Bollywood Break

दीपिका पादुकोण आज एक सुपरस्टार बन गई हैं। बॉलीवुड का हर एक्टर और डायरेक्टर उनके साथ काम करना चाहता है। दीपिका ने साल 2007 में फिल्म 'ओम शांति ओम' से डेब्यू किया था। इससे पहले वो मॉडलिंग किया करती थीं।

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Your Story has been saved!