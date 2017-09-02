Download App
kavya kavya

खुद को बचाने के लिए इन सितारों को अपनाना होगा नया अंदाज

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 05:01 PM IST
Know how these bollywood stars trying to save their stardom

इस साल जहां एक  ओर इरफान, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी, आयुष्मान खुराना और राजकुमार राव जैसे सितारे चले तो वहीं शाहरुख, सलमान और ऋतिक जैसे बड़े सितारों की फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाल नहीं कर पाईं। इतना ही नहीं इन सितारों को बदलते सिनेमा और दर्शकों के बीच अपना स्टारडम बचाना भी मुश्किल लग रहा है।

पढ़ें- कैटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान गए लंच डेट पर, देखें तस्वीर

इस साल अजय की आंखों का जादू और एक्शन की धमक लोगों का दिल जीतने में कामयाब रही। उनकी फिल्म 'बादशाहो' ने रिलीज के पहले ही दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 12 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली। हालांकि इससे पहले आई उनकी फिल्म 'सिंघम रिर्टन' और 'शिवाय' ने फैंस को काफी निराश किया था। 

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

