'बादशाहो' के दमदार डायलॉग्स बना देंगे दिन, अजय के साथ इमरान-विद्युत छाए
{"_id":"59aa70fe4f1c1b5f738b4d8c","slug":"baadshaho-movie-dialogues-special-ajay-devgn-imraan-hashmi-and-vidyut-jamwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928-\u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0924 \u091b\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:34 PM IST
Photo Credit: social media
शुक्रवार से सिनेमाघरों में आई फिल्म '
बादशाहो' अपने दमदार डायलॉग्स की वजह से भी भरपूर माउथ पब्लिसिटी पा रही है। इस फिल्म में अजय देवगन के साथ ही इमरान हाशमी और विद्युत जामवाल के हिस्से भी जोरदार डायलॉग्स आए हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, किसके हिस्से पड़ा कौन सा डायलॉग...
