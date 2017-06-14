बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिकिनी में दिखी सलमान की 'ट्यूबलाइट' की हीरोइन, मांग रही छुट्टियां
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 12:23 PM IST
सलमान खान
की फिल्म
'ट्यूबलाइट'
लंबे समय से चर्चा में बनी हुई है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ चाइनीज एक्ट्रेस जू जू रोमांस करते दिखेंगी। अभी तक फिल्म के ट्रेलर और गानों में जू जू का
साधारण रूप
देखा गया है लेकिन हाल ही में उन्होंने एक फोटो शेयर की है जिसमें वो काफी हॉट लग रही हैं।
