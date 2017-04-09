बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जया ने लिखी थी अमिताभ बच्चन की इस फिल्म की कहानी, जानें उनके ऐसे ही दिलचस्प किस्से
{"title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 02:06 PM IST
जया बच्चन आज अपना 69वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। बॉलीवुड में कई दशक बिताने वाली जया ने एक से बढ़कर एक फिल्मों में काम किया है। उन्होंने अपनी जानदार एक्टिंग से ना ही सिर्फ फिल्मी दुनिया में अपना नाम बनाया बल्कि इसके लिए कई अवॉर्ड भी जीते। आज उनके जन्मदिन पर हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं उनकी जिंदगी की कुछ अनकही बातें...
