Inside Story: प्यार के लिए 'सपना दीदी' का टारगेट था 'किलिंग दाऊद', बॉयोपिक में दीपिका करेंगी काम!
Inside story of Real Sapna Didi, Deepika will start shooting of Biopic in early next year
अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम के नाम से लोग कांपते है, पर कोई अगर उसे मारने की कसम खा ले और उसके खात्मे को ही अपने जीवन का इकलौता टारगेट बना ले तो? वो अभी एक महिला होकर? ऐसी महिला को वाकई बेहद बहादुर ही कहा जाएगा। ऐसी ही एक महिला मुंबई में रही, जो अंडरवर्ल्ड की दुनिया में 'सपना दीदी' के नाम से जानी गई। अब उनकी लाइफ पर फिल्म बन रही है, जिसे दीपिका पादुकोण उनका किरदार निभाएंगी रही हैं। इससे पहले, दाऊद की बहन हसीना पारकर की बॉयोपिक पर फिल्म बन चुकी है। श्रद्धा कपूर फिल्म 'हसीना' में लीड रोल में हैं, जो जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली है। बहरहाल, हम बात कर रहे हैं 'सपना दीदी' की, जिसमें इरफान खान उनके पति की भूमिका में हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, 'सपना दीदी' की इनसाइड स्टोरी...
