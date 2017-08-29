Download App
इस फिल्म के लिए दीपिका को मिली इतनी फीस, खुला रह गया रणवीर और शाहिद का मुंह

amarujala.com- Presented by: संगीता तोमर

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 02:05 PM IST
Deepika Padukone gets high pay for 'Padmavati' than Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor

बॉलीवुड में हमेशा से इस बात को लेकर बहस रही है कि हीरो और हीरोइनों को बराबर फीस नहीं मिलती। हीरोइन चाहे छोटे रोल में हो या फिर बड़े रोल में, उसकी फीस हीरो से कम ही रही है, लेकिन अब जो खबर आई है वो इस बहस को थोड़ा शांत जरूर कर देगी।

