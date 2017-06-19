बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाहरुख, सलमान ने बदल डाला फिल्म प्रमोशन का तरीका
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
bollywood superstars new ways of promoting movies shah rukh khan salman khan
{"_id":"5947820c4f1c1bfc7c8b4a70","slug":"bollywood-superstars-new-ways-of-promoting-movies-shah-rukh-khan-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:39 PM IST
आज के समय में बॉलीवुड स्टार्स फिल्मों के
प्रमोशन के नए-नए तरीके
निकाल रहे हैं और रोज किसी ना किसी रूप में सुर्खियों में आ जाते हैं। जैसे ही फिल्म की घोषणा होती है तो उसके कुछ ही समय बाद पोस्टर निकलने शुरू हो जाते हैं।
अब तो किंग खान ने एक नया ट्रेंड शुरू किया है वो अपनी फिल्म 'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' का
ट्रेलर
नहीं बल्कि मिनी ट्रेल रिलीज कर रहे हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ
सलमान खान
और आमिर खान के साथ है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि किस सुपरस्टार ने प्रमोशन का नया तरीका निकाला है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593e363c4f1c1b0e5d9bebfe","slug":"actor-sudesh-berry-is-more-famous-in-television-than-bollywood-know-his-intersting-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0938\u0947 '\u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947' \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e22b44f1c1b0e5d9bea8b","slug":"pratyusha-banerjee-boyfriend-rahul-raj-cheating-people-by-telling-lie-about-sahila-chadha-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, '\u092c\u0939\u0928' \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"592a3a664f1c1b4a01535d46","slug":"jhanvi-kapoor-try-to-seek-ranbir-kapoor-attention-at-karan-johar-birthday-bash","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940, \u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59477ca44f1c1b2f778b4881","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-do-a-cameo-in-ranbir-kapoor-and-katrina-kaif-jagga-jasoos","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594702874f1c1b2b598b47eb","slug":"amar-ujala-tv-bollywood-special-top-10-18-june","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 '\u091c\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u091c\u0932'!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5947611d4f1c1bfc7c8b4795","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-all-set-to-return-as-don-in-don-3-official-announcement-will-make-soon","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0921\u0949\u0928' \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0932, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594774a44f1c1bfc7c8b48fe","slug":"sushmita-sen-and-mithun-chakraborty-rape-scene-in-chingari-make-sushmita-angry-and-mithun-havoc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928, \u091c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top