आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

शाहरुख, सलमान ने बदल डाला फिल्म प्रमोशन का तरीका

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:39 PM IST
bollywood superstars new ways of promoting movies shah rukh khan salman khan

आज के समय में बॉलीवुड स्टार्स फिल्मों के प्रमोशन के नए-नए तरीके निकाल रहे हैं और रोज किसी ना किसी रूप में सुर्खियों में आ जाते हैं। जैसे ही फिल्म की घोषणा होती है तो उसके कुछ ही समय बाद पोस्टर निकलने शुरू हो जाते हैं।

अब तो किंग खान ने एक नया ट्रेंड शुरू किया है वो अपनी फिल्म 'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' का ट्रेलर नहीं बल्कि मिनी ट्रेल रिलीज कर रहे हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ सलमान खान और आमिर खान के साथ है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि किस सुपरस्टार ने प्रमोशन का नया तरीका निकाला है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood bollywood news in hindi

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

सनी देओल से 'छुट्टी मांगने' पर मारा गया था ये हीरो, यूं बना टीवी का विलेन

actor sudesh berry is more famous in television than bollywood know his intersting facts
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

पैसे कमाने के लिए हदें पार कर रहा प्रत्यूषा का ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 'बहन' भी लपेटे में आई

Pratyusha Banerjee Boyfriend Rahul Raj Cheating People By Telling Lie About Sahila Chadha Health
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

पार्टी में इस सुपरस्टार को इंप्रेस करने में लगी रही जाह्नवी, भाव नहीं मिला तो किया ये काम!

Jhanvi Kapoor try to seek Ranbir Kapoor attention at Karan Johar birthday bash
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

'ट्यूबलाइट' के बाद अब शाहरुख इस फिल्म में करेंगे कैमियो

Shah Rukh Khan To Do A Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif 'Jagga Jasoos'
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

शाहरुख खान की 'डॉन' का बनेगा सीक्वल, जल्द होगी घोषणा

ShahRukh Khan all set to return as Don in Don 3 official announcement will make soon
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

मिथुन दा के साथ ये सीन कर घबरा गई थीं सुष्मिता सेन, जा पहुंची थी शिकायत करने

sushmita sen and mithun chakraborty rape scene in chingari make her angry and mithun havoc
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत