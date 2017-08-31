Download App
kavya kavya

पहली बार 'रोंदू' अवतार में दिखा 'तैमूर अली खान', चुप कराती रह गईं करीना!

श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 06:27 PM IST
First time seen CRYING Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan tries to calm down

बॉलीवुड के सबसे अच्छे कपल्स के तौर पर जाने जाने वाले 'सैफीना' के सुपुत्र 'तैमूर अली खान' पहली बार रोते हुए दिखे। 'तैमूर अली खान' मुंबई से दिल्ली की यात्रा पर अपनी मां करीना कपूर खान के साथ थे। एयरपोर्ट पर तैमूर को रोते हुए देखते ही तमाम फोटोग्राफर तस्वीरें खींचने लगे और करीना तैमूर को चुप कराने में लग गई। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें, फिर क्या हुआ...

