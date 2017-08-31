Download App
kavya kavya

कमाई 200 करोड़ के पार, फिर भी विदेशों में फेल रही 'टॉयलेट:एक प्रेमकथा'!

amarujala.com- Presented: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 02:40 PM IST
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Worldwide Box Office collection over 200 Crores but still low in overseas

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की बेहद सफल फिल्मों में शुमार हो चुकी 'टॉयलेट:एक प्रेमकथा' की कमाई 200 करोड़ के पार हो गई है। ये फिल्म अभी भी इंडियन मार्केट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रही है, लोग इसे पसंद कर रहे हैं। 'टॉयलेट:एक प्रेमकथा' अबतक 201.44 करोड़ की कमाई पार कर चुकी है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, किस मोर्चे पर पिछड़ी 'टॉयलेट:एक प्रेमकथा'...

toilet: ek prem katha box office collection

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

