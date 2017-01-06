आपका शहर Close

फिल्म 'रंगून' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, कंगना और शाहिद के हॉट किस ने लगाई आग

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:45 AM IST
film rangoon trailer launch

विशाल भारद्वाज की फिल्म 'रंगून' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। ये एक पीरियड ड्रामा के साथ लव ट्रायएंगल फिल्म है। ट्रेलर का शाहिद कपूर, कंगना रनौत और सैफ अली खान के फैंस को बेसब्री से इंतजार था। ट्रेलर भी बहुत धमाकेदार है। 

rangoon movie trailer launch

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

