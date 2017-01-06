आपका शहर Close

फिल्म 'अर्ध सत्य' के लिए इंटरनेशनल अवॉर्ड जीत चुके थे ओम पुरी, पद्मश्री से भी नवाजे गए

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:04 AM IST
bollywood actor om puri achievement

ओम पुरी अपने अद्भुत अभिनय से भारतीय सिनेमा को अमर कर गए। उन्होंने 300 से भी ज्यादा फिल्मों में काम किया। कॉमेडी से लेकर एक्शन फिल्मों तक में ओम पुरी ने अपना जौहर दिखाया था। उन्हें कई फिल्मों के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर और इंटरनेशनल अवॉर्ड मिल चुके हैं, जानें उनकी और भी उपलब्धियां... 

1981: ओमपुरी को फिल्म 'आक्रोश' के लिए बेस्ट सहायक एक्टर का फिल्म फेयर अवॉर्ड मिला था। गोविंद निहलानी निर्देशित इस फिल्म में ओम पुरी के ‌अलावा नसीरुद्दीन शाह और अमरीश पुरी ने मुख्य भूमिका निभाई थी।

