गैंगरेप के बाद घर के बाहर घर के बाहर मिली थी ये बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी, सालों बाद बेटे ने खोले थे कई राज
बॉलीवुड में कई ऐसे सितारे आए जिन्होंने नाम तो खूब कमाया लेकिन अचानक ऐसे लापता हुए कि फिर कभी मिले ही नहीं। इसी में एक नाम शीला रे का भी है। शीला 70 के दशक की एक फेमस मॉडल और बॉलीवुड सोशलाइट थीं। शीला का उस दशक में काफी नाम और बड़े-बड़े लोगों के साथ उठना-बैठना था।
