आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

गैंगरेप के बाद घर के बाहर घर के बाहर मिली थी ये बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी, सालों बाद बेटे ने खोले थे कई राज

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 02:29 PM IST
1970 model and Bollywood socialite sheila ray brutally gang-raped all night by four men

‌बॉलीवुड में कई ऐसे सितारे आए जिन्‍होंने नाम तो खूब कमाया लेकिन अचानक ऐसे लापता हुए कि फिर कभी मिले ही नहीं। इसी में एक नाम शीला रे का भी है। शीला 70 के दशक की एक फेमस मॉडल और बॉलीवुड सोशलाइट थीं। शीला का उस दशक में काफी नाम और बड़े-बड़े लोगों के साथ उठना-बैठना था।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

entertainment news filmykhabar

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

Most Viewed

पार्टी में खुलेआम साथ सोने का ऑफर देकर इस हीरोइन ने मचाया था तहलका, अब किया एक और धमाका

‘Ishq Vishq’ actress Shenaz Treasurywala is having a great time in Greece
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

आधी रात को सलमान के घर में घटी ऐसी घटना, सहम गया पूरा खान परिवार

unidentified person enter in salman khan house galaxy appartment
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

C ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं मान्यता दत्त, 20 साल बड़े संजय को पाने के लिए करती थीं ये काम

sanjay dutt wife manyata real name is Dilnawaz Sheikh read here to her unknown facts
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

सेंसर बोर्ड ने 'ट्यूबलाइट' को दिया 'U' सर्टिफिकेट, बिना कट के पास हुई फिल्म

salman khan upcoming film tubelight cleared with u certificate by censor board
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

'जूनियर जी' शो से रातोंरात सुपरस्टार बन गया था ये एक्टर, कहां है आजकल?

unior g superhero amitesh kochar is far from the reach of public know some interesting things
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

मुंबई पुलिस के नए कैंपेन से जुड़े अजय देवगन, रोकेंगे साइबर क्राइम

'Baadshaho' Actor Ajay Devgn Collaborated With Mumbai Police To Fight Cyber Crime
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
भारत-पाक मैच पर लगा 2 हजार करोड़ का सट्टा, जानिए फेवरेट कौन?

भारत-पाक मैच पर लगा 2 हजार करोड़ का सट्टा, जानिए फेवरेट कौन?

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल और 9 का जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 5 खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी करेगी कमाल

भारत-पाक फाइनल और 9 का जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 5 खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी करेगी कमाल

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 