आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

30 किलो वजन घटाकर स्लिम-ट्रिम हुईं संजय दत्त की बेटी त्रिशाला, विदेश में खूब कमा रहीं नाम

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 03:35 PM IST
sanjay dutt daughter trishala dutt now fat to fit

संजय दत्त इन दिनों अपनी कम बैक मूवी 'भूमि' के प्रमोशन में बिजी हैं। इसी बीच वो अपने परिवार के साथ भी समय बिता रहे हैं। हाल ही में उनकी 27 साल की बेटी त्रिशाला दत्त सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। त्रिशाला ने जबसे अपना वजन कम किया है वो लाइमलाइट में रहने लगी हैं। त्रिशाला ने करीब 30 किलो अपना वजन कम कर लिया है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

entertainment news filmykhabar

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Viewed

पार्टी में खुलेआम साथ सोने का ऑफर देकर इस हीरोइन ने मचाया था तहलका, अब किया एक और धमाका

‘Ishq Vishq’ actress Shenaz Treasurywala is having a great time in Greece
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

आधी रात को सलमान के घर में घटी ऐसी घटना, सहम गया पूरा खान परिवार

unidentified person enter in salman khan house galaxy appartment
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

C ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं मान्यता दत्त, 20 साल बड़े संजय को पाने के लिए करती थीं ये काम

sanjay dutt wife manyata real name is Dilnawaz Sheikh read here to her unknown facts
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

मधुर भंडारकर की फिल्म इंदु सरकार का ट्रेलर हुआ ऑउट

MADHUR BHANDARKAR FILM INDU SARKAR RELEASED 2:55
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

फरहान की वेब सीरिज 'इनसाइड एज' का ट्रेलर रिलीज

farhan akhtar cricket-based-web-series-inside-edge-trailer released
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

Movie Review: नेक इरादे पर नाकाम फिल्म है 'फुल्लू'

Movie Review Of 'Phullu' Starring Sharib Hashmi And Jyoti Sethi
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा