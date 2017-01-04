इस हीरोइन के कमेंट पर भड़के आयशा टाकिया के पति, कर गए आपत्तिजनक कमेंट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Farhan Azmi lashes out at Esha Gupta with a shocking remark{"_id":"586ccc814f1c1ba378159d38","slug":"farhan-azmi-lashes-out-at-esha-gupta-with-a-shocking-remark","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u0936\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आयशा टाकिया के पति फरहान आजमी हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस ईशा गुप्ता के एक कमेंट पर भड़क गए और उनके लिए कुछ आपत्तिजनक बात बोल गए। दरअसल फरहान आजमी के पिता और सपा नेता अबू आजमी ने कुछ दिन पहले बेंगलुरू में लड़कियों के साथ हुई बदतमीजी पर एक बयान दिया जिसमें उन्होंने लड़कियों से छेड़छाड़ के लिए उनके कपड़ों को जिम्मेदार बताया।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.