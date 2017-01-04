बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'
Sidharth confesses to have done phone sex on 'Koffee With Karan'
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 12:05 PM IST
आमतौर पर काफी शर्मीले स्वभाव के माने जाने वाले एक्टर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपने बारे में कुछ चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं। सिद्धार्थ ने कहा है कि वो फोन पर अडल्ट बातें करते थे और वो किसी के साथ शावर में नहा भी चुके हैं।
