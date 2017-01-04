आपका शहर Close

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 12:05 PM IST
Sidharth confesses to have done phone sex on 'Koffee With Karan'

आमतौर पर काफी शर्मीले स्वभाव के माने जाने वाले एक्टर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपने बारे में कुछ चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं। सिद्धार्थ ने कहा है कि वो फोन पर अडल्ट बातें करते थे और वो किसी के साथ शावर में नहा भी चुके हैं।

sidharth malhotra koffee with karan

