Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

कटरीना के कारण विवाद में फंस सकती है सलमान खान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:37 AM IST
cbfc can issue guidelines on katrina salman love angel in tiger zinda he

फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के बाद अब फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' पर भी एक बड़ा विवाद खड़ा हो सकता है। दरअसल, सेंसर बोर्ड ने कैटरीना और सलमान के इस लव फैक्टर को लेकर गाइडलाइंस जारी करने की बात कही है...

Comments

Browse By Tags

salman khan katrina kaif tiger zinda cbfc More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वर्दी पहने शख्स ने विद्या से कहा- 'पैसे लेकर जिस्म दिखाती हो, एक जवान ने देखा तो आफत आ गई'

army men derogatory comments on vidya balan video viral
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'टाइगर जिंदा है' के ट्रेलर ने तोड़ा दुनिया की सभी फिल्मों का रिकॉर्ड

tiger zinda hai become worlds most liked movie trailer on youtube
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ट्रैक पर आई ‘रेस 3’, सलमान के साथ दौड़ेंगे जैकलीन, बॉबी देओल

RACE 3 GOES ON FLOORS SALMAN KHAN SHARES PICTURE MAHURAT SHOT DIRECTOR REMO D'SOUZA 1:44
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'टाइगर जिंदा है' के ट्रेलर ने 'बाहुबली' का ही नहीं, बल्कि ये 7 रिकॉर्ड भी तोड़ डाले

Tiger Zinda Hai trailer brakes 7 records on Internet
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!