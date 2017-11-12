Download App
करण जौहर ने खोला अपना सबसे बड़ा राज़, कहा, 'मुझे शर्म नहीं आती'

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:05 AM IST
45 वर्षीय फिल्म मेकर और डायरेक्टर करण जौहर ने उन लोगों के मुंह बंद कर दिये हैं जो उनकी सेक्‍सअुल ओरिएंटेशन को लेकर अटकलें लगाते रहते हैं। इस सवाल का करारा जवाब उन्होंने अपनी बायोग्राफी में सीधे तौर पर दिया है...

karan johar sexuality filmmaker director More ...

