एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के लिए सलमान ने छोड़ दी गाड़ी, ऑटो से गए घर
गर्लफ्रेंड का ध्यान रखना को कोई सलमान खान से सीखे। यूं ही नहीं लड़कियों की ख्वाहिश सलमान खान जैसे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की होती है। सलमान खान अपनी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड कैटरीना कैफ का अभी भी पूरा ध्यान रखते हैं। हाल ही में सामने आई तस्वीरें तो ये ही बयां कर रही हैं। कैटरीना कैफ को सलमान खान ने गाड़ी में बैठाया और खुद ऑटो से गए।
