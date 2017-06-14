आपका शहर Close

एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के लिए सलमान ने छोड़ दी गाड़ी, ऑटो से गए घर

कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 11:15 AM IST
Salman Khan drops Katrina Kaif to her ride before zooming off in a rickshaw is adorable

गर्लफ्रेंड का ध्यान रखना को कोई सलमान खान से सीखे। यूं ही नहीं लड़कियों की ख्वाहिश सलमान खान जैसे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की होती है। सलमान खान अपनी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड कैटरीना कैफ का अभी भी पूरा ध्यान रखते हैं। हाल ही में सामने आई तस्वीरें तो ये ही बयां कर रही हैं। कैटरीना कैफ को सलमान खान ने गाड़ी में बैठाया और खुद ऑटो से गए। 

salman khan in auto kartina kaif

