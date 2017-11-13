बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने चोरी-छिपे की शादी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें
Bollywood actress Amrita Puri Marries Imrun Sethi In Bangkok
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:20 PM IST
फिल्म 'काय पो चे!' और 'आयशा' में अपनी अदाकारी से लोगों का दिल जीतने वाली अमृता पुरी करीबी दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों की मौजूदगी में शादी के बंधन में बंध गई हैं। अमृता ने अपने ब्वयॉफ्रेंड इमरुन सेठी से पंजाबी रीति रिवाजों से बैंकॉक में शादी की।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
