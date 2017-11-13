Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने चोरी-छिपे की शादी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :आनंद

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:20 PM IST
Bollywood actress Amrita Puri Marries Imrun Sethi In Bangkok

फिल्म 'काय पो चे!' और 'आयशा' में अपनी अदाकारी से लोगों का दिल जीतने वाली अमृता पुरी करीबी दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों की मौजूदगी में शादी के बंधन में बंध गई हैं। अमृता ने अपने ब्वयॉफ्रेंड इमरुन सेठी से पंजाबी रीति रिवाजों से बैंकॉक में शादी की। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

amrita puri amrita puri marriage rajkumar rao film kai po che More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'तुम्हारी सुलु' ने रूपायन कवर गर्ल्स के साथ बांटी अपनी ये अनसुनी कहानियां

Tumhari Sulu Vidya Balan & her life secret with Rupayan Cover Girls in Shukla Paksh, pankaj Shukla 20:28
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

जब स्टेज पर पहुंची इंडियन शकीरा ... डांस और आवाज से बनाया कायल

Indian Shakira reached in Srinagar fair
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

भारती की शादी का कार्ड हुआ वायरल लिखा, 'दूल्हा हम ले जाएंगे'

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa wedding card picture is revealed
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!