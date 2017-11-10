Download App
भारती की शादी का कार्ड हुआ वायरल लिखा, 'दूल्हा हम ले जाएंगे'

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:17 AM IST
Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa wedding card picture is revealed

लोगों को गुदगुदाने वाली भारती सिंह ने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड हर्ष को उठा ले जाने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। 3 सितम्बर को गोवा में शादी करने वाले इस मनमौजी कपल का शादी का कार्ड वायरल हो चुका है।
पढ़ें- बॉलीवुड में नाकामी की ये वजह बताई महिमा चौधरी ने, वजह इमोशनल कर देगी आपको

