सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ साल की सबसे कमाऊ फिल्म बनी ‘गोलमाल अगेन’, पार किया 200 करोड़ का आंकड़ा

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:16 PM IST
Ajay devgn film golmaal again crossed 200 crores mark on box office with in 24 days

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर जबरदस्त कमाई करने वाली फिल्म ‘गोलमाल अगेन’ ने इस साल रिलीज हुई फिल्मों को कलेक्शन के मामले में पछाड़ दिया है। इस फिल्म ने रिलीज के 24 दिन के अंदर ही 200 करोड़ का आंकड़ा छू लिया है।

