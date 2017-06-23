आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

जब भरी पार्टी में हीरो ने कर लिया था अमृता सिंह को किस और फिर...

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by : Sangeeta Tomar

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 11:57 AM IST
bollywood actor amitabh bachchan kissed amrita singh at a party

उस वक्त पार्टी अपने शबाब पर थी। पार्टी में अमृता सिंह थीं, डैनी थे और अमिताभ बच्चन भी...तभी अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि अमिताभ बच्चन ने अमृता को जोर से अपनी तरफ खींचा और किस (स्मूच) कर लिया। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

entertainment news filmykhabar

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

Most Viewed

जानें क्या है सलमान और हेलन के रिश्ते का सच, आखिर कैसे बन गईं बॉलीवुड की 'महबूबा'

bollywood actress item girl helen faces starvation
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

इन भारतीय हसीनाओं पर दिल हार बैठे थे पाक खिलाड़ी, जमकर चला था रोमांस

Champions Trophy 2017: Bollywood Actresses Love Affair With Pakistani Cricketers, India Vs Pakistan
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

मैदान ही नहीं सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर भी दिख चुका भारत-पाक मैच का क्रेज, कमाई के तोड़े थे रिकॉर्ड

Bollywood movies showing India Pakistan match, champions trophy 2017
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

10 मिनट के रोल ने बदली थी इस हीरोइन की किस्मत, पैर छूने के लिए लगती थी फैंस की भीड़

film jai santoshi maa actress anita guha unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

B'Day Spl: फिल्म के एक सीन ने राज बब्‍बर के छुड़ा दिए थे पसीने, हीरोइन ने कहा था क्रूर बन जाओ

interesting facts about raj babbar on his birthday
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव: वोटों के गणित में मीरा से आगे राम, जानिए मौजूदा समीकरण

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव: वोटों के गणित में मीरा से आगे राम, जानिए मौजूदा समीकरण

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी