B'day Spl : चौथी शादी करने वाले कबीर बेदी 70 की उम्र में बनना चाहते हैं पिता!

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 01:33 AM IST
birthday special story on kabir bedi and his forth marriage

अभिनेता कबीर बेदी न सिर्फ बॉलीवुड में अपने अभिनय का जादू बिखेर चुके हैं बल्कि हॉलीवुड में भी उनके अभिनय की काफी तारीफ की जाती है। हालांकि अपने अभिनय से ज्यादा वो अपनी चार शादियों के चलते चर्चा में अधिक रहे हैं। आपको बता दें कि अपने 70वें जन्मदिन पर कबीर बेदी ने अपनी करीबी दोस्त परवीन दुसांज से चौथी शादी कर ली थी और अब खबर है कि उन्होंने पिता बनने की इच्छा जाहिर की है। आज उनका जन्मदिन है। आइए उनके जन्मदिन के अवसर पर जानते हैं उनके निजी जीवन के कुछ अनजाने पहलुओं के बारे में।

