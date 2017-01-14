आपका शहर Close

750 रुपए में महीना चलाती थीं सीमा बिस्वास, बैंडिट क्वीन में न्यूड सीन के चलते रात-रात भर रोती थीं

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 08:34 AM IST
birthday special story semma biswas

भारतीय सिनेमा को 'बैंडिट क्वीन' जैसी फिल्म देने वाली सीमा बिस्वास आज अपना 52वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। सीमा का जन्म असम के नालबाड़ी में हुआ था। सीमा ने नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा से अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी की थी। वो कभी भी एक्ट्रेस नहीं बनना चाहती थीं। उन्होंने सोचा था कि पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद वो लॉ करेंगी। परिवार की माली हालत अच्छी नहीं थी। सीमा के पिता ने बड़ी मुश्किल से उन्हें NSD भेजा था।

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

