इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:43 PM IST
'जख्म', 'दुश्मन' और 'संघर्ष' जैसी फिल्मों में बेहतरीन अभिनय से दर्शकों का मन जीतने वाले आशुतोष राणा आज अपना 50वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। टीवी सीरियल 'स्वाभिमान' से अपना करियर शुरू करने वाले आशुतोष मध्य प्रदेश के रहने वाले हैं। फिल्म 'दुश्मन' में साइको किलर का किरदार निभाकर दर्शकों के रोंगटे खड़े कर दिए थे।
