Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:43 PM IST
ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts

'जख्म', 'दुश्मन' और 'संघर्ष' जैसी फिल्मों में बेहतरीन अभिनय से दर्शकों का मन जीतने वाले आशुतोष राणा आज अपना 50वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। टीवी सीरियल 'स्वाभिमान' से अपना करियर शुरू करने वाले आशुतोष मध्य प्रदेश के रहने वाले हैं। फिल्म 'दुश्मन' में साइको किलर का किरदार निभाकर दर्शकों के रोंगटे खड़े कर दिए थे।

Comments

Browse By Tags

ashutosh rana ashutosh rana birthday renuka shahane bollywood

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

छोटी ड्रेस में ऐश्वर्या की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, अभिषेक को कहना पड़ा- 'डिलीट कर दो फोटो'

Aishwarya Rai short dress viral photo Abhishek Bachchan Asks Photographer To DELETE Pictures
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऋतिक की वजह से इस प्रोड्यूसर ने छोड़ी फिल्म, इस खास एक्टर को माना फिल्म के काबिल

film producer preeti sinha walks out from biopic film on anand super 30
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'पद्मावती' पर बोले साक्षी महाराज, 'फिल्म वाले पैसों के लिए कपड़े तक उतार सकते हैं'

sakshi maharaj says on padmavati controversy film industry only loves money
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'रागिनी MMS' में लव मेकिंग सीन से फेमस हुई थीं एक्ट्रेस, सामने आया बोल्ड फोटोशूट

Ragini MMS Returns actress Karishma Sharma bold photo shoot picture goes viral on internet
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आगरा में पद्मावती का जमकर विरोध, हिंदूवादियों ने जलाए फिल्म के पोस्टर

protest over Bollywood movie padmavati in agra
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चाहे सलमान हों, किसिंग सीन या हद से ज्यादा बेशर्मी, जानें Bigg Boss की TRP कितनी

Bigg Boss 11 out of top 10 while Kundali Bhagya takes the first position
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!