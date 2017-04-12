अर्पिता ने पोस्ट की सलमान की जवानी की फोटो, साथ में बच्चा कौन है ?
हाल ही में अर्पिता खान शर्मा ने अपने भाई सलमान खान की जवानी के दिनों की एक फोटो अपने ट्विंटर अकाउंट पर शेयर की जो खूब वायरल हो रही है। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि इस फोटो के तेजी से वायरल होने के पीछे की वजह क्या है ?
