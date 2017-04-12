आपका शहर Close

दिलीप कुमार ने ज्वाइन किया फेसबुक, शेयर किया इमोशनल वीडियो

amarujala.com- Presented by: संगीता तोमर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 07:13 PM IST
Dilip Kumar joins facebook, shares an emotional video with wife Saira Banu

बॉलीवुड के ट्रेजिडी किंग के नाम से मशहूर दिलीप कुमार ने फेसबुक पर डेब्यू किया है और डेब्यू के साथ ही उन्होंने उस पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जो काफी इमोशनल करने वाला है।

इस वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि पत्नी सायरा बानो दिलीप कुमार से बात करवाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं।

दिलीप कुमार के हाथ में बिस्कुट है और वो धीरे-धीरे आंखे बंद कर उसे खा रहे हैं, लेकिन सायरा बानो की लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद भी वो बोल नहीं पा रहे हैं।

