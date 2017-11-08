अनुष्का बनाम अनुष्का से होगी 2018 की शुरुआत, बड़े पर्दे पर टकराएंगी 'परी' और 'भागमती'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
anushkas' Pari and Bhaagmathie are set to release in February 2018{"_id":"5a0309ca4f1c1b8e698ba08e","slug":"anushkas-pari-and-bhaagmathie-are-set-to-release-in-february-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 2018 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 '\u092a\u0930\u0940' \u0914\u0930 '\u092d\u093e\u0917\u092e\u0924\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अगले साल की शुरुआत में अनुष्का शर्मा और अनुष्का शेट्टी की फिल्में टक्करा सकती हैं। खबरों के मुताबिक अनुष्का शर्मा की परी और अनुष्का शेट्टी की भागमती अगले साल 9 फरवरी को रिलीज होने वाली हैं। हालांकि इस बात की रिलीज डेट की कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं है। फिल्मों का शेड्यूल बदल भी सकता है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.