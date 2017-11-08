Download App
अनुष्का बनाम अनुष्का से होगी 2018 की शुरुआत, बड़े पर्दे पर टकराएंगी 'परी' और 'भागमती'

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 11:22 AM IST
anushkas' Pari and Bhaagmathie are set to release in February 2018

अगले साल की शुरुआत में अनुष्का शर्मा और अनुष्का शेट्टी की फिल्में टक्करा सकती हैं। खबरों के मुताबिक अनुष्का शर्मा की परी और अनुष्का शेट्टी की भागमती अगले साल 9 फरवरी को रिलीज होने वाली हैं। हालांकि इस बात की रिलीज डेट की कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं है। फिल्मों का शेड्यूल बदल भी सकता है। 

anushka sharma anushka shetty pari bhaagmathie More ...

