Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

'पैडमैन' ने पूरी की बेटी नितारा की विश, शूटिंग छोड़ साइकिल पर घुमाया

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:06 PM IST
akshay kumar gifted riding on padman bicycle to nitara on childrens day

अक्षय कुमार ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बेटी की तस्वीरें शेयर की है जिसमें वे एक साइकिल पर बैठ सवारी कर रही हैं, जिस साइकिल पर अक्षय अपनी बेटी को सैर करवा रहे हैं वो कोई आम साइकिल नहीं है...

Comments

Browse By Tags

akshay kumar nitara childrens day akshay instagram account More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

रिपोर्टर ने विद्या के मोटापे पर पूछा आपत्तिजनक सवाल, बोलीं- 'अपनी सोच बदलोगे तो मेहरबानी होगी'

Vidya Balan slams a journalist who was trying to her fat shame
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'द ग्रेट इंडियन लाफ्टर चैलेंज' के सेट पर 'फिरंगी' का प्रमोशन नहीं करेंगे कपिल शर्मा, जानें वजह

Kapil sharma cancels Firangi promotion shoot with Akshay Kumar on Great Indian Laughter Challenge
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अब दिल्ली में होगा सलमान के DA-BANGG टूर का जलवा, यहां जानें सारी डिटेल

salman khan da bangg tour will reach delhi on 10th december
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अक्षय कुमार की 'रोबोट 2' की रिलीज डेट बदली, इस महीने देख पाएंगे फिल्म

Akshay kumar and Rajnikanth starrer robot 2 to be released on april 2018
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!