'पैडमैन' ने पूरी की बेटी नितारा की विश, शूटिंग छोड़ साइकिल पर घुमाया
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:06 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बेटी की तस्वीरें शेयर की है जिसमें वे एक साइकिल पर बैठ सवारी कर रही हैं, जिस साइकिल पर अक्षय अपनी बेटी को सैर करवा रहे हैं वो कोई आम साइकिल नहीं है...
