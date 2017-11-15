Download App
क्या फिर से मां बनने वाली हैं शिल्पा शेट्टी, बहन शमिता को किसने दी ये गुड न्यूज?

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:15 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty is pregnant again Anurag Basu send message to Shamita Shetty

इन दिनों शिल्पा शेट्टी टीवी रियलिटी शो 'सुपर डांसर' शो को जज कर रही हैं। इसके अलावा शिल्पा के फैंस के लिए एक गुड न्यूज भी है। शिल्पा शेट्टी दोबारा मां बनने वाल हैं। ये खुशखबरी शिल्पा ने सबसे पहले अपनी बहन शमिता को मैसेज करके दी।

