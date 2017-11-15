बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या फिर से मां बनने वाली हैं शिल्पा शेट्टी, बहन शमिता को किसने दी ये गुड न्यूज?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Shilpa Shetty is pregnant again Anurag Basu send message to Shamita Shetty
{"_id":"5a0be29e4f1c1b76678bb5d1","slug":"shilpa-shetty-is-pregnant-again-anurag-basu-send-message-to-shamita-shetty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0936\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:15 PM IST
इन दिनों शिल्पा शेट्टी टीवी रियलिटी शो 'सुपर डांसर' शो को जज कर रही हैं। इसके अलावा शिल्पा के फैंस के लिए एक गुड न्यूज भी है। शिल्पा शेट्टी दोबारा मां बनने वाल हैं। ये खुशखबरी शिल्पा ने सबसे पहले अपनी बहन शमिता को मैसेज करके दी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0bbe8b4f1c1b9e678bb9c2","slug":"vidya-balan-slams-a-journalist-who-was-trying-to-her-fat-shame","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u092c\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0572324f1c1b8e698ba7c2","slug":"when-bollywood-actors-lost-control-while-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a05298b4f1c1b65548bc2a4","slug":"ashutosh-rana-birthday-special-story-know-about-his-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0941\u0924\u094b\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a0bd1114f1c1b78548bd1ef","slug":"film-nude-arises-questions-on-padmavati-release-and-protection","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921' \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0bd7b84f1c1b97678bb9dd","slug":"sunny-leone-shares-a-video-of-her-look-as-a-man-for-her-news-movie-tera-intazar","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG:\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093e\u095d\u0940-\u092e\u0942\u0902\u091b!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0bda6c4f1c1b72548bd27c","slug":"aryan-and-suhana-khan-will-not-be-able-to-match-up-to-abram-s-mad-dancing","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0917\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0928-\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!