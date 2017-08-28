बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दीपक तिजोरी के पास जो हुनर है वो किसी खान या कपूर के पास भी नहीं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Actor-director Deepak Tijori interesting facts on his birthday
{"_id":"59a3a7e64f1c1b82708b457b","slug":"actor-director-deepak-tijori-interesting-facts-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0924\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 10:56 AM IST
आज एक्टर दीपक तिजोरी का बर्थडे है। करीब दो दशकों से भी ज्यादा वक्त से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में सक्रिय दीपक तिजोरी ने वैसे तो कई फिल्मों में काम किया लेकिन बात जब उनकी हिट फिल्मों की आती है तो उनमें 'आशिकी', 'खिलाड़ी', 'जो जीता वही सिकंदर', 'कभी हां कभी ना', 'अंजाम' जैसी फिल्मों के नाम याद आ जाते हैं जिनमें उन्होंने सपोर्टिंग किरदार निभाए।
पढ़ें - स्क्रीन पर राज करने वाला ये एक्टर भुखमरी और तंगहाली का हो गया था शिकार, ऐसी हुई मौत
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599fbe274f1c1b93608b4749","slug":"mithun-chakraborty-first-wife-and-bollywood-actress-helena-luke-now-disappear","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"59a253e44f1c1bf61e8b4e35","slug":"salman-khan-complete-29-years-in-film-industry-he-did-not-break-his-no-kiss-clause","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"29 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b 'KISS' \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0938\u092e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a265314f1c1b737d8b45fe","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-still-angry-with-shahrukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916, \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a108ba4f1c1bcf7b8b4867","slug":"bollywood-actor-a-k-hangal-life-struggle-and-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0941\u0916\u092e\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599fd2684f1c1b082d8b460e","slug":"manik-irani-aka-billa-forgotten-bollywood-villain-and-his-tragedy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e' \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599fb3354f1c1b6a428b46fb","slug":"raj-kapoor-and-raaj-kumar-conflict-at-prem-chopra-s-wedding-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u092e\u093e\u0936\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599e8ce04f1c1b71028b4a23","slug":"90s-actress-kanchan-who-worked-with-govinda-in-coolie-no-1-is-lost-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0902 1' \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"596c9bc74f1c1b40658b46a2","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-got-first-gyanpeeth-award-for-urdu-literature","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u091c\u092c \u092b\u093c\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b\u093c \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"59a1464b4f1c1b28718b456b","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u090f\u0915\u0926\u0902\u0924\u093e\u092f \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0941\u0923\u094d\u0921\u093e\u092f \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940\u0924\u0928\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0927\u0940\u092e\u0939\u093f","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a194684f1c1b396d8b4606","slug":"poonam-singh-if-you-come","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!