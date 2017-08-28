Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अंबानी की पार्टी में शाहरुख ने प्रियंका के साथ किया कुछ ऐसा, देखकर लोग बनाने लगे बातें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 11:03 AM IST
Shahrukh Khan IGNORED Priyanka Chopra At The Ambani Bash

हाल ही में अंबानी परिवार ने गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर एक शानदार पार्टी रखी थी। इस पार्टी में बॉलीवुड की सभी बड़ी‌ हस्तियां पहुंची थीं। इन्हीं में शाहरुख खान और प्रियंका चोपड़ा भी शामिल थे।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

shahrukh khan priyanka chopra

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

मिथुन की पहली पत्नी हेलेना के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, बॉलीवुड छोड़ ये काम कर कमा रहीं पैसे

mithun chakraborty first wife and bollywood actress helena luke now disappear
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

29 साल पहले सलमान ने हीरोइन को 'KISS' ना करने की खाई थी कसम, वजह जान होगी हैरानी

salman khan complete 29 years in film industry he did not break his no kiss clause
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सेट पर करीना ने की थी ऐसी हरकत भड़क गए थे शाहरुख, अब नहीं देखना चाहते एक-दूसरे की शक्ल

kareena kapoor khan still angry with shahrukh khan
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

If you come
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक पूनम सिंह के वीरान एहसास

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!