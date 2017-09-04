बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑर्डर की थी बच्चों की किताब, पार्सल खोली तो मिली ये बेशकीमती अंगूठी
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 08:31 AM IST
ई-कॉमर्स साइट से एक शख्स ने बच्चों की किताब का ऑर्डर दिया। कुछ दिन बाद उसके दरवाजे पर सिर्फ उसका पार्सल ही नहीं, बल्कि खुशनसीबी ने भी दस्तक दी। डब्बा खोलते ही उसे किताबों के बीच एक हीरे की अंगूठी मिली।
