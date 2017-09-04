Download App
kavya kavya

ऑर्डर की थी बच्चों की किताब, पार्सल खोली तो मिली ये बेशकीमती अंगूठी

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 08:31 AM IST
Amazon worker lost her diamond ring while packing parcel this is how she got i back

ई-कॉमर्स साइट से एक शख्स ने बच्चों की किताब का ऑर्डर दिया। कुछ दिन बाद उसके दरवाजे पर सिर्फ उसका पार्सल ही नहीं, बल्कि खुशनसीबी ने भी दस्तक दी। डब्बा खोलते ही उसे किताबों के बीच एक हीरे की अंगूठी मिली।

पढ़ें: 13 साल पहले खोई थी अंगूठी, अब मिली गाजर में...
 

न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success

Your Story has been saved!