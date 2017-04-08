बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए आपको कोई नहीं कर सकता मजबूर, ये हैं वो 7 वजहें
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:56 PM IST
आधार कार्ड को लेकर देश के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने सोमवार को महत्वपूर्ण फैसला सुनाते हुए केंद्र सरकार से कहा है कि सरकार की किसी भी कल्याणकारी योजना के लिए आधार कार्ड को अनिवार्य नहीं बनाया जा सकता। हालांकि, इसके साथ उच्चतम न्यायालय ने यह बात भी जोड़ी है कि बैंक खाता खोलते समय और आयकर भरने की जानकारी देते समय 12 अंकों वाले इस आधार नंबर को जोड़ने की केंद्र सरकार की योजना को रोका नहीं जा सकता। बता दें कि हाल ही केंद्र सरकार ने एक दर्जन से ज्यादा योजनाओं का लाभ पाने के लिए आधार कार्ड नंबर होना अनिवार्य कर दिया था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इस फैसले के मद्देनजर हम आपको बता रहे हैं आधार कार्ड न बनवाने की सात वजहें...
