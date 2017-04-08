बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केजरीवाल के वोटबैंक में सेंध लगाने के लिए भाजपा ने दिल्ली में चली एक और चाल
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:59 PM IST
केजरीवाल का वो वोटबैंक जहां से उसे सबसे ज्यादा वोट मिलते हैं उसमें सेंध लगाने के लिए भाजपा ने एक नई रणनीति के तहत काम किया है। जानिए कौन सी है वो चाल जिससे 'आप' को हो सकता है नुकसान।
