जिस CCTV फुटेज को धुंधला मान पुलिस ने छोड़ा उसी के जरिए प्रद्युम्न के आरोपी तक पहुंची CBI
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 11:38 AM IST
8 सितंबर को प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड की तफ्तीश के दौरान गुरुग्राम पुलिस ने जिस फुटेज को बेहद धुंधली होने के कारण छोड़ दिया था। उसी फुटेज को सीबीआई ने अपनी जांच का आधार बनाया।
