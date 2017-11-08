बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांडः सीबीआई आरोपी छात्र को स्कूल ले जाकर करेगी पूछताछ
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 11:13 AM IST
प्रद्युमन हत्याकांड मामले में मंगलवार शाम को सीबीआई द्वारा गिरफ्तार किए गए भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के 11वीं कक्षा के छात्र को बुधवार को जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड में पेश किया गया। यहां से सीबीआई ने उसे तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। आज (9 नवंबर) सीबीआई सबसे पहले उसे दिल्ली सीबीआई हेडक्वार्टर लाई इसके बाद उसे स्कूल ले जाया जाएगा।
