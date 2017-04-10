बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगी की अश्लील फोटो ले थाने पहुंचा वो शख्स जिसने राहुल गांधी को भेजे थे 100 रुपये
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
ghaziabad man who sends 100 rupees to rahul gandhi complaints about cm yogi obscene viral photo
{"_id":"58e77a984f1c1b1a205b4b26","slug":"ghaziabad-man-who-sends-100-rupees-to-rahul-gandhi-complaints-about-cm-yogi-obscene-viral-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"योगी की अश्लील फोटो ले थाने पहुंचा वो शख्स जिसने राहुल गांधी को भेजे थे 100 रुपये","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 10:59 AM IST
विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान राहुल गांधी का फटा कुर्ता काफी चर्चाओं में रहा था। इसके साथ ही उन्हें कुर्ता सिलाने के लिए सौ रुपए की डीडी भेजने वाला गाजियाबाद का चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट ने भी बहुत सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं। अब यूपी में योगी सरकार आने के बाद वह एक बार फिर खबरों में है। इस बार वह सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की अश्लील फोटो लेकर थाने पहुंचा है। क्या है पूरी खबर जाने के लिए पढ़ें आगे की स्लाइड्स...
