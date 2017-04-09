आपका शहर Close

लाइक्स के नाम पर 3700 करोड़ की ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले अनुभव के पिता गिरफ्तार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 05:38 PM IST
fraud online company ablaze owner anubhav mittal's father arrest in 3700 crore online fraud

इंटरनेट पर लिंक लाइक कराने के नाम पर सात लाख लोगों से 3700 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी मामले में अनुभव मित्तल के पिता सुनील मित्तल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

गौरक्षा अभियान

भागवत बोले-गौरक्षा के लिए देश में बने एक समान कानून

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in name of cow protection 'defames cause'

