गुरुग्राम से अगवा कर महिला को रातभर कार में घुमाया और करते रहे गैंगरेप

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 12:36 PM IST
woman abducted from sohna gang raped in a moving car and thrown in greater noida

हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में महिला के साथ चलती कार में रेप की वारदात सामने आई है। गुरुग्राम के सोहना से महिला को अगवा किया गया और उसके साथ चलती कार में उसके साथ गैंगरेप हुआ।

