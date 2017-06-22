बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला को उसका जीजा ही करता था ग्राहकों के सुपुर्द, गैंगरेप को लेकर इस वजह से बदले थे बयान
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 10:13 PM IST
गुरुग्राम के सोहना में गैंगरेप के पूरे घटनाक्रम में पीड़िता के बदलते बयान पुलिस के लिए खासा परेशानी का कारण बने। अब पड़ताल में सामने आया है कि पुलिस ने गुरुग्राम पहुंचकर जब पीड़िता के कथित जीजा असरू को बुलाकर पूछताछ की थी। इसके बाद से ही पीड़िता के बयान बदलने लगे थे। यही कारण था कि महिला ने गाड़ी के रंग आदि को लेकर बयान बदले थे।
