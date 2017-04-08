बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीमा पर 9 गोलियां खा जब मौत के मुंह से बाहर आया ये जवान तो पत्नी ने कही ये बातें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
chetan cheeta wife reveals how she will celebrate after her husband reaches home from aiims
{"_id":"58e4b0b04f1c1b4c3e5b671e","slug":"chetan-cheeta-wife-reveals-how-she-will-celebrate-after-her-husband-reaches-home-from-aiims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 9 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u091c\u092c \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:48 PM IST
श्रीनगर के बांदी में लश्कर के आतंकियों से लोहा लेते हुए उनकी 9 गोलियां खाने के बाद भी मौत के मुंह से बाहर आने वाले सीआरपीएफ कमांडेंट चेतन चीता को आज एम्स से दो महीने बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। डिस्चार्ज होते ही जब पत्रकारों ने उनसे पूछा कि आप कैसे हैं तो वो तुरंत बोले-
'I am ROCKING'। जब एक पत्रकार ने उनसे दोबारा पूछा कि सर आपकी तबियत कैसी तो उन्होंने उसे समझाया और कहा रॉकिंग मतलब ही होता है कि मैं बहुत अच्छा हूं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e8a5784f1c1b4c3e5b97b8","slug":"girl-ghost-haunts-neighbors-for-more-than-a-year-in-faridabad-who-tells-the-address-of-her-grave","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e895654f1c1b68625b56e1","slug":"narendra-modi-with-sheikh-hasina-during-ceremonial-reception-at-the-forecourt-of-rashtrapati-bhawan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top