बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
16000 की थाली के बाद अब केजरीवाल सरकार ने खाए एक करोड़ के समोसे!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
arvind kejriwal government faces new allegation eating one crore rupees samosa
{"_id":"58ecc4fb4f1c1b462dcf614a","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-government-faces-new-allegation-eating-one-crore-rupees-samosa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"16000 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094b\u0938\u0947!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 06:26 PM IST
बीजेपी के एक पोस्टर से आम आदमी पार्टी और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की मुश्किलें एक बार फिर बढ़ गई हैं। दिल्ली बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता तेजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा ने एक पोस्टर ट्वीट किया है। इसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि आप सरकार ने एक करोड़ रुपये के समोसे खाए हैं। बता दें कि इसके पहले केजरीवाल की घर में हुई पार्टी का एक ऐसा बिल सामने आ चुका है, जिसमें एक थाली की कीमत 16000 रुपये थी।
तेजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा ने जो पोस्टर ट्वीट किया है, उसमें एक तरफ अमिताभ बच्चन और दूसरी ओर अरविंद केजरीवाल की फोटो है। पोस्टर में बिग बी अपनी फिल्म दीवार के लुक में हैं और केजरीवाल से पूछ रहे हैं कि मेरे पास बंगला है, 'गाड़ी है, दौलत है, तुम्हारे पास क्या है?' इसके जवाब में केजरीवाल कह रहे हैं, 'मेरे पास एक करोड़ के समोसे हैं।'
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eceb734f1c1b9e36cf68be","slug":"kulbhusn-jadhav-case-hits-indo-pak-trade-sentiments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0942\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ecd20e4f1c1b9c36cf666c","slug":"fraud-with-four-girls-through-facebook-haryana-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0921\u0947-\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0917-\u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ec9f234f1c1ba368cf5e91","slug":"what-happens-when-girls-live-together-will-amaze-you-that-its-your-story-video-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"58ecbfe04f1c1b874acf660f","slug":"mcd-election-2017-election-commission-directs-aap-to-remove-poster-on-bjp-mla-complaint","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"AAP \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 48 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ec5b204f1c1b9e36cf610a","slug":"arrest-warrant-against-cm-arvind-kejriwal-by-assam-court-in-criminal-defemation-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0917\u200c\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ecafa54f1c1be275cf59ae","slug":"cbi-registers-preliminary-enquiry-against-satyendra-jain-for-alleged-money-laundering","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947\u0938\u0903 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091c\u0948\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0925\u092e\u200c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top