16000 की थाली के बाद अब केजरीवाल सरकार ने खाए एक करोड़ के समोसे!

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 06:26 PM IST
arvind kejriwal government faces new allegation eating one crore rupees samosa

बीजेपी के एक पोस्टर से आम आदमी पार्टी और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की मुश्किलें एक बार फिर बढ़ गई हैं। दिल्ली बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता तेजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा ने एक पोस्टर ट्वीट किया है। इसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि आप सरकार ने एक करोड़ रुपये के समोसे खाए हैं। बता दें कि इसके पहले केजरीवाल की घर में हुई पार्टी का एक ऐसा बिल सामने आ चुका है, जिसमें एक थाली की कीमत 16000 रुपये थी।

तेजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा ने जो पोस्टर ट्वीट किया है, उसमें एक तरफ अमिताभ बच्चन और दूसरी ओर अरविंद केजरीवाल की फोटो है। पोस्टर में बिग बी अपनी फिल्म दीवार के लुक में हैं और केजरीवाल से पूछ रहे हैं कि मेरे पास बंगला है, 'गाड़ी है, दौलत है, तुम्हारे पास क्या है?' इसके जवाब में केजरीवाल कह रहे हैं, 'मेरे पास एक करोड़ के समोसे हैं।'
 

 

