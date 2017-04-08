बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब लाडली के कपड़ों से मां को मिली ये चीज तो सामने आया कुंवारी बेटी का चौंकाने वाला सच
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:46 PM IST
वक्त के साथ चीजें बदलती हैं और उनका नया रूप सामने आता है। समय के साथ ऐसा ही बदलाव महिलाओं के जीवन में भी आना शुरु हो गया है। महिला दिवस के अवसर पर हम आपको एक ऐसा ही वीडियो दिखा रहे हैं जो महिलाओं की जिंदगी और उनकी सोच में आ रहे बदलाव की ओर संकेत करता है। हालांकि, पुरानी पीढ़ी को इस बदलाव के बारे में समझाना थोड़ा मुश्किल है लेकिन ये वीडियो दिखाता है कि कैसे लड़कियों के साथ मां-बाप को भी अपनी सोच बदलने की जरूरत है...
