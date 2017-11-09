Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

विराट ने धोनी के आलोचकों को दिया करारा जवाब, असली वजह आई सामने

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:09 AM IST
virat kohli thrashes ms dhonis critics suspence revealed

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी के टी20 इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में भविष्य को लेकर लगातार सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ तिरुवनंतपुरम में हुए तीसरे टी20 इंटरनेशनल के बाद भी धोनी के भविष्य पर सवाल किया गया, जिस पर कप्तान विराट कोहली भड़क गए।

Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli ms dhoni vvs laxman ajit agarkar More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सीरीज जीत के बाद धोनी के आलोचकों पर भड़के विराट, दिया करारा जवाब

Virat Kohli's reacts on MS Dhoni's Critics after T-20 series win Against New Zealand
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

विराट कोहली ने बताया- जब पांड्या चोटिल हुए तब उनके दिमाग में क्या चल रहा था

virat kohli praises hardik pandya after third t20i against new zealand
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी की रनर्स-अप टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों को इनाम में मिली मोटी रकम

indian team members recieve huge cash rewards as icc champions trophy prize money
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

घर पर मिली करारी हार का बदला लेने भारत पहुंची श्रीलंकाई टीम, ये है सीरीज का पूरा कार्यक्रम

Sri Lankan cricket team reached Kolkata for Indian tour
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर के प्यार में पागल थी 'बाहुबली' की देवसेना

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty reveals she has a crush on former team india captain Rahul Dravid
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

विराट से क्रिकेट सीखना चाहता है WWE का स्टार रेसलर

WWE star finn balor want to learn cricket from Virat Kohli
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!