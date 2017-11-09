बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट ने धोनी के आलोचकों को दिया करारा जवाब, असली वजह आई सामने
{"_id":"5a03cdfd4f1c1b74698ba636","slug":"virat-kohli-thrashes-ms-dhonis-critics-suspence-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:09 AM IST
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी के टी20 इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में भविष्य को लेकर लगातार सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।
न्यूजीलैंड
के खिलाफ तिरुवनंतपुरम में हुए तीसरे टी20 इंटरनेशनल के बाद भी धोनी के भविष्य पर सवाल किया गया, जिस पर कप्तान विराट कोहली भड़क गए।
